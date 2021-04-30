Liberia: 3 Children Get Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa Scholarship Up to Bachelor Degrees Level

Monrovia — Three elementary students in District 2 Grand Kru County, have been awarded scholarships up to Bachelor Degrees by Liberia's Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa who has been on a 45 communities tour in his district made the disclosure in Barforwin where he presented his 3rd Annual Legislative Report.

"I want to publicly say l will provide scholarships to the three children who read the welcoming statements in Barforwin, Nyankunpo and Bolloh New Town up to their first degrees," Cllr. Koffa asserted.

"Parents of those children should contact my office immediately."

Parents of the school going children on Tuesday burst into unspeakable joy accompanied with torrential tears, singing and dances, when Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. Koffa annouced the scholarships during his 3rd Annual Report to constituents.

The scholarships were awarded to the children due to their respective and impressive delivery of welcoming statements on behalf of their respective communities in the ongoing citizens' engagement meetings, which kickoff Friday, April 16, 2021.

The three beneficiaries are Sekina Blamoh, 1st grade, Bolloh New Town Public School; Mr. Kelvin Soman, 4th grade, Nyankunpo Public School and Mr. Augustine Doe, 6th grade, Barforwin Public School.

According to Chief of Staff Hilary Koffa, the scholarships take immediate efrect beginning the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic school year.

"This is the first time for Rep. Koffa to publicly award straight scholarships to Grand Kru County students from elementary to first degrees, but not the first time for children under 12 years, to benefit scholarships from the lawmaker," Hilary stated.

The Chief of Office staff added that the scholarship of the elementary students from elementary to their respective first degrees is part of Deputy Speaker's prospects of rebranding or polishing the education sector in the county including the providing stipends for more than 80 volunteer teachers across District #2, the procuring and distribution of five photocopiers and installation of solar panels energy for power (electricity) and commitment to contribute to renovation of more than 50 schools.

Hilary indicated that over 800 students are benefiting from the Cllr. Koffa's Ahteenah Development Incorporated (ACI) scholarship or financial aid --- attending schools in Grand Kru, Maryland and Montserrado Counties, from elementary to higher education (vocational, colleges and universities).

Mr. Koffa averred that the Deputy Speaker is committed in providing opportunities for deserving students in the the district.

Meanwhile, in an exerted effort to boost the education sector in the county, Hilary said among the three elementary schools under construction in three communities; George T Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown, the Taybue Elementary School and the Chemgbettee Elementary School in Chemgbetee which is at the verge of completion and is expected to be dedicated soon.

Mr. Koffa further that the ACI has funded the graduations of 500 students over the years, to finally leave the walls of colleges and universities and pointed out that light-up of communities in Grand Kru is also aimed to support the student populace in their studies.