Liberia: Labour Ministry Prohibits Foreigners Working As Cashier Supervisors in Supermarkets - Vows to Revoke Violator's Work Permit

Monrovia — The Ministry of Labour has announced a prohibition of foreigners working as Cashier Supervisors in Supermarkets in and outside of Monrovia.

According a Labour Ministry Press Release, the Ministry decision follows a meeting held on the 15th of April 2021 at the Ministry of Labour with the management of Major Supermarkets operating in the country.

In a communication addressed to the management of supermarkets quotes the Labour Minister Cllr. Charles H. Gibson as saying that decision growing out of the said meeting which constitutes a Standing Order of the Ministry of Labour, and for which we will expect your full compliance.

The Ministry of Labour said it has no record of approving Work Permit for foreigners to serve as Casher Supervisor in Supermarkets in Liberia.

"That it is public acknowledge that in major supermarkets in and outside of Monrovia, there are foreigners serving as casher supervisors, with discount cards in their hands, performing jobs that Liberians are qualified and available to perform."

Section 5 of Regulation #17 of the Ministry of Labour authorizes the Minister of Labour to revoke Work Permits obtained through misrepresentation or fraud.

Consequence thereof, as of May 31, 2021, no foreigner should serve as Casher Supervisors or preform such task in supermarkets in and outside of Monrovia. Failure to adhere to this instruction, the Ministry of Labour will be constrained to summarily revoke the violator's Work Permit and impose the requisite fines on the supermarket management.