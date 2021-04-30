Liberia: Sen. Varney Sherman Proposes Amendments to the New Elections Law to Shorten the Period for Hearing Dispute in Presidential Election

30 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Senator Varney Sherman (Grand Cape Mount County, UP) is proposing an amendment to Section 4.8 of the New Elections Law that would allow the National Elections Commission and Supreme Court to take shorter time to hear and adjudicate elections dispute cases in shorter periods.

In his proposal, the Grand Cape Mount Senator who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee said three successive elections ended in run-off and that it is highly likely there will be run-off election for the 2023 general and presidential elections.

"Given the increasing high number of political parties and the requirement that the presidential election be determined by absolute majority (Minimum of 50% plus 1) the evidence from those previous elections convinces me that there will be presidential election disputes in 2023."

From his years of experience as a Lawyer who litigated past Presidential elections disputes, he said, the procedure at the NEC is that a complaint is investigated by hearing officer and an appeal is from the decision from the hearing officer may be taken to the Board of Commissioners. An appeal may thereafter be taken to the Supreme Court.

He believes to expedite the deposition of presidential election dispute, the new Elections Law should be amended to provide that the Board of Commissioners shall have original jurisdiction over the presidential election dispute and an appeal from the Board of Commissioners shall lie with the Supreme Court.

