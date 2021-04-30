Liberia: Armed Forces Training Command Commandant Relieved of Post Over Rape Allegation

Barclay Training Center — The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) High Command has relievedLieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of his post as Commandant of the Armed Forces Training Command (AFTC) on allegation of rape.

The AFL High Command has forwarded Lieutenant Colonel Williams to the Military Police to face investigation. The Military Police will conclude said investigation on 10 May 2021, and submit its findings to the AFL High Command for further actions.

On April 26, 2021, Sergeant Obento Roberts, presently serving the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Mali, formally complained Lieutenant Colonel Nyankun E. Williams of having sexual intercourse with his 16 years old daughter.