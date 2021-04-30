Liberia: LBA Condemns Death Threat Against Chief Justice - Says Its's a Threat Against the Rule of Law

Monrovia — The National Executive Council of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has condemned the recent death threats made on the life of Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor by one Mark Jabateh.

The LNBA said the death threats made on the life of Chief Justice Korkpor is a threat against the rule of and the entire legal fraternity of Liberia.

The LNBA said the statement of Mr. Jabateh will not be taken lightly, describing him (Mr. Jabateh) as a total "disappointment" to the Liberian society.

"At an emergency meeting held in Monrovia on Tuesday, the National Executive Council condemned the threat I'm the strongest term, and described Mike Jabateh, an expelled journalist of the Press Union of Liberia as a total disappointment and an agent provocateur who has no place in society."

The release adds: "The LNBA strongly frowns on the temper tantrums of Mike Jabateh which it says must be checkmated by all rule of law institutions so that he and his likes do not attempt to rekindle the tragic and despicable moment in history where senior judicial personnel were blended with politicians and executed in the aftermath of the 1980 bloody coup."

The LNBA in the release further states that threats and violence against the court is not an alternative to register dissatisfaction about the judicial system, adding that the adherence to the rule of law remains the most viable alternative against impunity.

"The LNBA further maintains that there may always be reasons for parties or individuals to disagree with the judicial system, but threats and violence against the court is not an alternative to register dissatisfaction about the judicial system, but adherence to the rule of law remains the most viable alternative against impunity, and the court is the safest place for the settlement of dispute."

The release states, "The Bar observes that in the event that a party disagrees with the court or with a judge, that person case or take the path of lawlessness, but must seek refuge in the judicial process which continues to remain a bastion of hope and a place of last resort for the settlement of dispute for all.

The LNBA assured the Chief Justice and the entire legal community that it will not rest until Mike Jabateh is held to account for such reckless and irresponsible statement against Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor.