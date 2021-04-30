West Africa: LISGIS Launches Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project to Promote Development

30 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) with funding from the World Bank has launched the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA) Liberia Project to promote development in the country.

For the next five years, LISGIS will serve as the primary beneficiary of the HISWA project activities. Other Ministries, Agencies and Commissions will also serve as the secondary beneficiaries for the full implementation of the project.

The launch of the HISWA project which was held on Thursday took place in the Grand Theater at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town brought together several individuals from both the government and development partners including the student and youth communities.

The project is being implemented in line with the framework of the Nation Strategy for the Development of Statistics (NSDS II). It is developed by LISGIS with the help of development partners covering the period of 2017-2021. The NSDS II is a continuation of the NSDS I, which seeks to rebuild the statistical capacity and strengthen coordination across the agencies responsible for collecting data.

Speaking, the Director-General of LISGIL Prof. Francis F. Wreh described the launch of the HISWA project as a milestone for the country. He added that the project will help the government meet all of its statistics problems.

He said that the launch of the project could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the Legislature which he says saw the need to speedily ratified the implementation of the project.

"Today following this launch we have entered into a new challenging face. This is not going to be easy, however, the lesson learned during the first project implementation will serve as a good basic to perform on this new project," Mr. Wreh said.

