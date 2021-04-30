Liberia: Watkins Initiative for Nations Identifies With Storm Victims in District 10

Monrovia — A ravaging storm has made hundreds of residents homeless in communities across Montserrado County Electoral District 10, worsening victims' conditions in that part of the country amidst the harsh economic situation confronting citizens.

Following the devastating night - time incident early Wednesday, 28 April 2021, there were outcries by victims over entire rooftops of their houses and school facilities being completely removed in some affected communities, leaving them stranded. A heavy downpour that night also flooded other homes, compelling some victims to contemplate on relocating.

The entire roof of houses belonging to some residents got damaged which requires immediate repair. Bur most of the residents have cried out that due to the lack of money and no job, they are unable to shoulder such challenge.

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) believed there is greater need for humanitarian assistance and government support for victims in Chugbor, Catholic Hospital Area, Keyhole, and Gaye Town Communities.

WIN vision bearer, Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins who spoke with journalists in the District while visiting the damaged homes of victims, called on the government and humanitarian organizations to help aid victims of the calamity which has left hundreds homeless in District 10.

"As you can see, we are here visiting the affected communities. The victims of the win are collecting their belongings from roofless buildings to pack them in nearby homes and worship centers which have been temporarily offered to them. We think this call for serious attention by the government and humanitarian organization."

Empathizing the condition of the residents, Mr. Watkins noted that he could not remain at home without visiting the homes of the victims and joining them to seek humanitarian aid.