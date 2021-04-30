Liberia: Senate Trashes Report On Covid-19 Stimulus Food Distribution - Says WFP Needs to Clarity

Monrovia — Majority members of the Liberian Senate have termed as unrealistic a report from Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, chair of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, in which he claimed 2.3 million people received stimulus package, a figure that represents 92 per cent of targeted recipients.

As part of a Covid-19-induced lockdown, the government saw the need to support vulnerable families whose lives were affected by the pandemic by setting up a special presidential taskforce.

The legislature approved a $25 million stimulus package to provide food for vulnerable communities in collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP), offset loans to vulnerable traders, and pay utility bills for some households, among other things.

Suspicions on the expenditure of over US$25 Million from members of the Senate over the application and distribution of the stimulus package became a popular position by most of the senators who said the only way to have a comprehensive response to their concerns was by inviting the WFP.

Appearing before the Senate Thursday, Prof. Tarpeh said the 2.3 million people who received the stimulus package were those whose lives were ravaged by the lockdown.

What has the WFP done?

According to a report from the Chair, a total of 29, 769 metric tons of food has been distributed to the beneficiaries and reached. Five of the fifteen counties have been successfully completed, while distribution in the remaining 10 counties is expected to be completed by the 31 of May 2021.