Sierra Leone/Liberia: Ketu Jerbo Makes Impression Lone Star Against Sierra Leone

Monrovia — Bea Mountain winger Ketu Jerbo returned to the Lone star setup after being dropped several times by Butler and technical staff.

The skillful winger was given a starting position in Butler's team against Sierra Leone on April 28,2021 in the Mano River Football Peace Tournament and he didn't disappoint as he played a key role in the Lone Star's 2-0 win over their host.

Enjoying another opportunity to represent the red White and Blue and his first under Butler Jerbo offered ubiquitous threat, as Butler's' side won the tournament.

Facing the Leone Stars with a poor record against Sierra Leone, Star Ketu nevertheless continued to show for Liberia the same clever running and link-up play which has reignited his form and led to a recent resurgence at Bea Mountain and the Red, White and Blue.

The playmaker who had Liberia's No. 22 shirt - enjoyed a match-high rating of 9.05 out of 10.

Jerbo was a delight to watch as he completed the full 90 minutes and had eight shots - five of which were on target - to go with three key passes, dribbles, and some 89 touches on the ball, the third-highest total amongst the Liberian players.

The former BYC winger was also involved in over 70 passes throughout the match and was accurate on his passes according to stats from the game.

The skillful and fast winger only regret will be that he was unable to find the back of the net as he. He was denied three times.

Nevertheless, Jerbo was still able to be involved in striker Alloy Brown first goal as he Ketu started the attack before releasing Daniel Paye who wasted to time to cross the ball for Brown to give Liberia the opener.

Jerbo will now be hoping to have done enough to retain his place in Englishman James Peter Butler's team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers games against Nigeria and Central Africa Republic in June.

Club and international teammate Daniel Paye added to his cap for the Red White and Blue operating in Butler's new three at the Back formation.

Jerbo told FrontPageAfrica after the match that contributing to the victory was a dream come true for him.

He said it is always a great feeling wearing the jersey of his country and will do his best to keep his place in the team.

"It was a difficult game because the last time both Counties met it was a tension match but we managed to hold on,"

"All I can say Butler is a great coach and a father I wish to have more time under him because he tells you what you need to do and if you listen to him you will be a great player."

"Now I'm hoping to maintained my place in the team for the next friendly match or the qualifier," Ketu said.