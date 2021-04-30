Cameroon: 'Clean City Task Force On Duty'

30 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Pioneer Bamenda City Mayor, Paul Achobang explains way forward to help the City shine in hygiene and sanitation. Excerpts:

How would you size up the hygiene and sanitation situation of the City of Banenda?

Perhaps I should immediately say that the mountains of garbage which we met on the streets on assuming office in the City council are no more there. One of our first actions was to institute a Clean City Task Force. We engaged some 70 volunteers and we were on the streets and gutters cleaning them. We were in the markets with a message that mobilised inhabitants to stand up for a clean and better city. We cleared the garbage and disinfected markets and streets, not only against COVID-19 but more importantly, to give the city a facelift in hygiene and sanitation. That is how we succeeded to inspire Hysacam back on the street cleaning exercise since security threats had sent them packing.

What is the path covered with the Clean City campaign?

The Clean City campaign is still on course despite security challenges in our efforts to evacuate garbage from the streets to the dump site. The dumb site at the neighbourhood of the cattle market is becoming a hazard and we are working out security measures to help access the Bamenda II and III dumb sites. We are also encouraging the Subdivisional Councils to identify their own dumb sites to be accompanied by security measures because each Council should consume their garbage.

How far do you intend to go with the Clean City vision?

The City Council is equally into large-scale potato production and some of the waste in town is useful for the activity. We are actually turning vegetable waste from markets into compost manure for our Irish potato farms. We are into transforming biodegradable waste and our campaign also encourages households to separate biodegradable from non-biodegradable materials to help matters towards the transformation of non-biodegradable plastics. A study is on course, plus efforts to transform sewage into biogas with internal or external funding.

