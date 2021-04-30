Cameroon: Situation of Covid-19 - Contamination, Deaths Slowly Reducing

Updated statistics on the pandemic as well as the ongoing vaccination came under focus during this month's cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office yesterday April 29, 2021.

The epidemiological situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Cameroon is reportedly stable for the last three weeks as contamination and deaths have reduced. This is according to a report by the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie presented during the cabinet meeting of April 29, 2021 chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute.

According to Minister Manaouda, the stable rate is a sign of optimism. Most actual statistics reveal that Cameroon has globally recorded 72,250 notified cases with 1,107 deaths representing a mortality rate 1.5 per cent. Recoveries stand at 64,572 and current active cases recorded are 3,518 with 304 in hospitals and 89 patients on oxygen. As proof of stability, the Minister said the ORCA specialised treatment centre which used to host between 250 -260 patients now has 53 admitted patients. The most affected regions are the Centre, Littoral and West Regions. The Minister said weekly coordination meetings with regional delegates as well as contact tracing continues with the toll-free number 1510 still operational and provides answers to questions including those pertaining to vaccination. The laboratory system, he noted, continues to be strengthened with arrangements been made for the South Region to start benefitting from the PCR diagnostic platform for the virus.

As concerns vaccination, Public Health Minister said more than 11,100 persons have already been vaccinated with the Centre Region topping the chart for having 4,500 individuals vaccinated. He added that government aspires to vaccinate an estimated five million citizens that is about 20 per cent of its total population by the end of 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, spoke on the theme, "Setting up a governmental intranet in Cameroon." She noted that the concept of digital transformation warrants the putting in place of such a platform which will provide security and low cost in terms of management. National intranet, she said, will guarantee the transformation of several other aspects as many ministries are already interconnected by optic fibers. The setting up of the platform, she added, will secure videoconferencing in the country as the outbreak of the coronavirus has forced everyone to go digital.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of Finance, Yaouba Abdoulaye presented on the theme "Cameroon Customs Information System (CAMCIS): State of Implementation and Prospects."