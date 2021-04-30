Cameroon: Bamenda - Challenges of Clean City Vision

30 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Its metropolis are in search of dump sites to enforce the campaign piloted by the City Mayor to give the town a facelift.

Inhabitants of the metropolitan City of Bamenda are believers that a clean city helps matters to stay safe in the face of mounting garbage on some streets and neighbourhoods. It is against this backdrop that the Bamenda City Council features on overall policy or vision that promotes a clean City as the gateway to safer and healthy inhabitants.

At the City Council, there is a hygiene and sanitation department with a mission to ensure general cleanliness of the city and routine controls of establishments to respect norms. It emerged from the Council that efforts are made to regularly collect garbage. They also showcase a few public toilets in the neighbourhood of Hospital Round About, behind the Grandstand at Commercial Avenue and on the Premises of the Bamenda III Sub Divisional Hospital.

The City Council also prohibits the rearing of animals from City centres and close to residential homes. The city has only one dump site to show in the neighbourhood of Mbelewa, Bamenda III Subdivision. It does not help matters for all the waste collected in the City. Worse still, security challenges make access very difficult. That is perhaps, why the Subdivisional Councils of Bamenda I, II and III have been inspired to look for alternatives to help matters.

Difficulties in garbage collection and treatment have been made even more difficult with the kidnappings of some Council staff and the burning of equipment of the company hired to participate in keeping the City clean. Away from that, indiscipline by the population is also to blame for poor disposal of waste on the streets.

