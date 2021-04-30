Ethiopian, Russian Firms Agree to Establish Vehicle Assembly Plant

30 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian company Bazra Motors and Russian based Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) have signed an accord to set up UAZ cars assembly plant in Ethiopia.

According to the press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the two companies have agreed to join forces of vehicle assembling and maintenance following the recent visit of UAZ representatives to Ethiopia last week.

"A delegation of Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) visited Ethiopia on April 21- 26. The delegation held negotiations with the leadership of the Ethiopian company "Bazra Motors", said the embassy.

"A contract agreement has been signed to organize the assembly and maintenance of wide range of UAZ vehicles on the basis of Bazra Motors production facilities in the city of Kombolca, Amhara State," it was indicated.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald.

