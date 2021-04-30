Angola: Ambassador André Panzo Delivers Copy of Credential in Burkina Faso

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Burkina Faso, André Panzo, Wednesday in Ouagadougou, delivered the Copies of the Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alpha Barry of the West African country.

A note issued by the Angolan diplomatic representation in Burkina Faso, to which ANGOP had access, clarifies that the two interlocutors reviewed the level of existing cooperation between the two countries and agreed that, in the political domain, relations are good.

In the economic and technical-scientific areas, the note said, they considered that the relations are below the potential offered by each of the countries.

The ceremony of accreditation of Ambassador André Panzo should take place in the coming days, when he presents the Credentials to the Head of State of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country located in West Africa and is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A note issued by the Angolan diplomatic representation in Burkina Faso, to which ANGOP had access, clarifies that the two interlocutors reviewed the level of existing cooperation between the two countries and agreed that, in the political domain, relations are good.

In the economic and technical-scientific areas, the note said, they considered that the relations are below the potential offered by each of the countries.

The ceremony of accreditation of Ambassador André Panzo should take place in the coming days, when he presents the Credentials to the Head of State of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country located in West Africa and is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).