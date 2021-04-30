Angola: Ambassador André Panzo Delivers Copy of Credential in Burkina Faso

29 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan ambassador to Burkina Faso, André Panzo, Wednesday in Ouagadougou, delivered the Copies of the Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alpha Barry of the West African country.

A note issued by the Angolan diplomatic representation in Burkina Faso, to which ANGOP had access, clarifies that the two interlocutors reviewed the level of existing cooperation between the two countries and agreed that, in the political domain, relations are good.

In the economic and technical-scientific areas, the note said, they considered that the relations are below the potential offered by each of the countries.

The ceremony of accreditation of Ambassador André Panzo should take place in the coming days, when he presents the Credentials to the Head of State of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country located in West Africa and is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A note issued by the Angolan diplomatic representation in Burkina Faso, to which ANGOP had access, clarifies that the two interlocutors reviewed the level of existing cooperation between the two countries and agreed that, in the political domain, relations are good.

In the economic and technical-scientific areas, the note said, they considered that the relations are below the potential offered by each of the countries.

The ceremony of accreditation of Ambassador André Panzo should take place in the coming days, when he presents the Credentials to the Head of State of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country located in West Africa and is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.