Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs in Closed-Door Meeting

30 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a Security Meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The meeting which has in attendance, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is holding at the First Lady Conference room as the Council Chambers is undergoing renovation.

Also present are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Defense Minister, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd); and National Security Adviser, NSA, Major-General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo. The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali is also in attendance.

The meeting is expected to take a holistic view of the worsening security situation in the country and how to salvage it.

