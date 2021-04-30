Kenya: Gospel Artist Mr Seed Weds Longtime Girlfriend

30 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Celebrated gospel artist Mr Seed, real name, Moses Tarus Omondi, and his long-time girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri have tied the knot.

The Kumbe Kumbe hitmaker shared the news on his social media platforms on Thursday.

The colourful ceremony was only attended by family and close friends only.

The father of one shared a picture of him kissing the bride while thanking her for agreeing to marry him.

"Agreeing to be my woman has been the BEST love journey. I couldn't imagine living the rest of my life without you. Thank You for marrying me. Till Death Do Us Part," he wrote on Instagram.

Mr Seed, who is the CEO of the Starborn Recording Label further appreciated the support from his friends.

"To all who stood with us in this and played a role in making it a success God Bless You," he posted.

In August 2019 the newly-wed held their traditional wedding that was held at Nimo's parents' home.

"To my Lovely Wife @nimo_gachuiri Meeting you for the first time was a clear sign that you were the one. I didn't have a doubt at any time about our future together. All through the ups and downs you have been there with me. I treasure you and value you a lot and that's why I decided the whole world to know that I'm ready to spend the whole time of my life with you. And again thanks for giving me a handsome baby boy @gold_christenofficial," wrote Mr Seed.

Nimo and Mr Seed got engaged in February 2018 during a Valentine getaway.

Soon after, rumours of Mr Seed's cheating surfaced online and the couple temporarily deactivated their respective Instagram accounts.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

