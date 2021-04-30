Kenya: Lupita Speaks On Black Panther '2'

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o says filming the sequel of Marvel's successful superhero movie Black Panther will not be easy.

This is after the death of lead star Chadwick Boseman who played Marvel's African king, T'Challa.

He died in August of 2020.

According to Lupita T'Challa death is still 'extremely raw' for her.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word. I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there," Lupita, who plays Nakia, told Yahoo Entertainment in a recent interview.

Black Panther 2 is expected to enter production later this year ahead of its July 8, 2022 release.

Lupita has however expressed trust in screenwriter and director Ryan Coogler who returns for the sequel.

She says Ryan has reshaped the second movie in a way that will honor the legacy of Boseman.

"But at the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."

"So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us, and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure." She added.