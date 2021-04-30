Kenya: Police Officers Will No Longer Be Allowed to Marry Each Other, CS Matiang'i Says

Police officers will soon be barred from having affairs or romantic relationships with each other, Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang'i has said.

CS Matiang'i said that the police serving orders will be reviewed as part of the ongoing police reforms.

"We do not expect you to leave here and go having affairs with the officers you manage. One of you will have to leave," CS Matiang'i said.

New regulations

The new regulations are expected to be introduced in July this year as a move to address rising cases of sexual harassment and gender-based violence within the police service.

A task force has already been formed to draft the changes, which will be submitted to the National Security Council.

CS Matiang'i said the proposal stems from the increasing cases of violence among officers in the police service as well as increased complaints of sexual harassment from female officers.

Recently, a bodyguard attached to Dr Matiangi's office died in a murder-suicide incident alongside his wife, who was a traffic officer.

General Service Unit (GSU) officer, Hudson Wakise, shot and killed his wife, Pauline Wakasa, before turning the gun on himself.