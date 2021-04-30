Ghana: Energy Ministry Dismisses Minority Criticism Over Power Outages

The Ministry of Energy has debunked claims by the minority in Parliament that the current power outages being experienced in the country is due to financial difficulties,saying that it will not be drawn into needless war of words that tends to politicise the situation.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry, Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, said his outfit was focused on delivering on the President's vision of providing dependable and affordable power for all.

The PRO in an Interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday,said "The Ministry of Energy in furtherance of this vision is working hard to bring it into fruition and remains focused on delivering this important mandate. The ministry shall not be drawn into a needless war of words that tends to politicise the situation. However, the ministry welcomes constructive feedback from all sections of our society," he said.

Reacting to the Minority in parliament's press conference on the current power outages, in Accra, on Wednesday, Mr Fosu-Obeng said the power sector was bedeviled with challenges, which government was hard to address.

He explained that these challenges were as a result of long years of lack of investment in the energy sector, especially in the area of transmission.

"This government has taken steps to address some of these challenges and is investing heavily in upgrading the system. Once some of these upgrades are completed, power supply and stability will see dramatic improvement," Mr Fosu-Obeng said.

Touching on projects government was undertaking, he said the US$60m Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP), which is the fourth BSPin Accra, designated as A4BSP, and Its associated 33Kv and 11kv Interconnecting lines would address power supply challenges, such as frequent outages and low voltages which had been occasioned by Increased power demand in Accra and the surrounding towns.

"On completion, the quality of power supply and reliability in Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam and Its environs will improve significantly," Mr Fosu-Obeng stated.

Furthermore, he said the Kasoa GIS BSP valued at US$50 would improve reliability and quality of power supply to Kasoa and Its environs, including Senya Bereku, Bawjiase and Nyanyanu.

Mr Fosu-Obeng said it would also Increase power availability to meet growing demand in that area as well as ensure significant reduction in transmission and distribution losses.

He stated that "Upon completion, the programme will benefit 24,1508 Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) customers by vastly improving the Ghana Grid Company's (GRIDCo's) power transmission system."

Mr Fosu-Obeng, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to be patient and have faith in government's move to address the power challenge.