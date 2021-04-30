Ghana: 'Baffour Osei Akoto Must Be Honoured'

30 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Speakers at the 16th Baffour Osei Akoto Memorial Lectures have stressed the need for the country, and in particular the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to honour the memory of Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto.

The speakers who included Mr Kwame Pianim, a founder member of the NPP and an economist, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the son of Baffour Osei Akoto, who is also the Minister for Food and Agriculture as well as the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, said the country cannot gloss over the contributions of Baffour Osei Akoto, hence the need for the country to acknowledge him in that respect.

The annual event, organised recently by the Ghana School of Law, was themed "The Legacy of Baffour Osei Akoto."

The event was organised under the auspices of the Chief Justice, His Lordship Mr Justice Anin Yeboah.

There were also remarks from the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame who mentioned that the nation should be grateful to Baffour Akoto Osei for some of the important human rights clauses current enshrined in the 1992 Cnstitutiion.

Prof Mike Oquayewas of the view that the New Patriotic Party should consider naming Baffour Akoto Osei as one of its principal founders in addition to late Dr J. B. Danquah, late Dr. K.A. Busia and late Chief S.D.Dombo.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Martha Koome Nominated as Kenya's First Woman Chief Justice

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.