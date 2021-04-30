Ghana: 43 Top GIS Officers Reshuffled

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has reshuffled 43 top officers to strengthen its operations in the regional commands and enhance its administration and human resource base.

The reshuffle which takes immediate effect involved some Management Members, Schedule Officers and Regional Commanders, according to a statement issued yesterday by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs.

It said the Head of Administration at the National Headquarters (NHQ), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Maud Anima Quainoo moves to the Greater Accra Regional Command as the Regional Commander, while Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Samuel Basintale leaves the Accra Regional Command to the National Head Quarters (NHQ) as Head of Administration.

The Head of the Human Resource Department (HRD), it said, ACI Adowa Sika Ogunlana had been moved to head the Training Department, while ACI Michael Asare Bediako has been reassigned from the Training Department to be responsible for the HRD.

For ACI Francis Palmdeti who until his posting was assigned to the Operations Department at the NHQ, is now the Ahafo Regional Commander.

In a similar vein, it said, Head of the Document Fraud Expertise Centre (DFEC), ACI Kwabena Somuah Amponsah moves to the NHQ/Operations while ACI John Amon Ashie proceeds to the Operations Secretariat at the NHQ from the Intelligence Unit (Intel/ NHQ). ACI Johnson Ferkah of National Enforcement now heads the Kasoa Sector Command.

At the Regional Command level 18 ACIs have been posted to the Regional Commands as Deputy Regional Commanders to strengthen Immigration Operations and Command structure in the regions.

They include the following; ACI Evelyn Asiedu Gyekye for the Greater Accra, ACI Mark Asamoah Boakye, Savanah; ACI Francis Yaw Tachie, Northern ; ACI Constant Boateng, Ashanti ; ACI Ahmed Musah, North East; ACI George Arthur, Eastern; ACI Francis Banning, Upper East and ACI Noah Ahomkah Yeboah, Volta Region.

ACI Martin Dodzie and ACI Emmanuel Oteng have both been confirmed as Deputy Regional Commanders for the Tema and KIA Commands respectively, while ACI Justice Bosomtwi Ayensu was to report to Ahafo Region as Deputy Regional Commander and ACI Seth Appianing, to the Eastern Region.

According to the statement, Chief Superintendent (C/Supt.) Michael Brewu, Bono East, C/Supt. Abraham Nyabi to Western North and C/Supt Isaac Akomaning relocated from the Eastern Region to Oti as Deputy Regional Commander.

It said four other senior officers had been posted as Regional Operations Officers.

According to the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the changes were to strengthen some key departments, schedules, and also operations at the Regional Commands to tighten security at the borders and step-up enforcement operations.