Ghana: Startimes to Broadcast All 51 Euro 2020 Games Live

30 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Leading pay TV service provider, StarTimes, have secured the rights to broadcast all 51 games of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament across its five sports channels live and in HD.

All the games would be live on the outfit's super bouquet only, which has over 100 satellites channels broadcasting across sub saharan Africa.

The rescheduled tournament which is in its 60th year will kick off from June 11 to July 11 this year with 11 cities hosting the tournament.

Announcing the package to the press yesterday in Accra, the Head of Marketing, Mrs Akofa Banson, disclosed that all 51 matches of the tournament will also be on StarTimes ON streaming application.

According to her StarTimes seek to bring the best sport content to their subscribers and will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 beginning Friday, June 11, with the opening match in Rome, through to the Final on Sunday, July 11, at Wembley Stadium in London.

"We are therefore proud that we will be giving Ghanaian subscribers a front-row seat as we rally behind our favourite football stars who will be fighting for national honours."

She noted that the telecast would include pre-game, halftime and post-game studio segments.

