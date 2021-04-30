Ghana: Kpone Barrier-Miotso Stretch to Be 6 Lanes ... to Ease Congestion On Accra-Aflao Road

Government is to expand the Kpone Barrier to Miotso stretch on the Accra-Aflao road into a six-lane route.

The project includes the construction of four interchange points at the T.T Brothers Junction, the Kpone Barrier, Dawhenya to Afienya junction and the Prampram junction

The work, to be executed by BHM, a British construction firm, will begin in July this year is to address the heavy traffic congestion experienced on the 17-kilometre stretch and is expected to be completed in 18 months.

The Accra-Aflao road has become a huge bother to the travelling public for years now as the gridlock there consume hours of productive time of its users.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Akwasi Amoako -Atta, disclosed this when he witnessed the chaotic traffic situation at the Kpone barrier on Tuesday as part of his duty tour of the Greater Accra Region

The Kpone area, he explained, was a very strategic point for travellers using the Abidjan-Lagos corridor, hence the need to eliminate inconvenience and suffering.

He indicated that the two to three man-hours lost due to the traffic congestion could be used for productive ventures and so such a loss must not be allowed to continue.

Mr. Amoako-Atta noted that the Ministry has identified all such roads along the corridor that gives the travelling public headache and would be addressed as part of governments 2020 to 2021 year of roads agenda.

He said the road would begin as a dual carriage way with additional four lanes per each side to serve as linking roads to adjoining communities.

The four interchanges would ease the traffic congestion at the T.T Brothers junction, the Prampram Junction, the Dawhenya junction and the Kpone Barrier to help address the challenges " he said.

The Minister urged the contractor to concentrate more on the Kpone Barrier intersection so as to bring relief to the people adding addressing the Kpone Barrier challenge would be a big relief to businesses and the travelling public."

He charged the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly to revoke the temporary permit issued to people with containers along the road reservation to avoid any delay to the project.

The project must be completed or schedule, nothing would be allowed to stand in the way, please advise them to remove their containers, if they refused called me, I will bring the Bulldozers to remove them myself he warned.

Mr Amoako-Atta charged the residents and motorists to offer their utmost support to the contractor to enable him to complete the project on schedule.

He said the Technical committee of the Ministry would meet on Monday to approve the construction of a Bailey bridge at Kpone to link the area to Tema to ease the pressure on the Tema-Dawhenya road.

The Communication Director of the construction firm BHM, Mr Bruce Morten, said steps were being taken to provide temporary access roads to ease traffic congestion while the work, especially while the interchanges were being constructed.