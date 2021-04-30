Ghana: MCE Urges Multinational Companies to Invest in Obuasi

30 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

Obuasi — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, has urged multinational companies and organisations, including miming firms, such as AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), to invest in the area.

He explained that "apart from its dense population, Obuasi is the strongest in terms of economic activities in Ashanti Region and presents numerous business opportunities."

Mr Adansi-Bonah made the call when the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, met members of the Obuasi Rotary Club, to acquaint himself with their activities, and build relationship with the assembly to promote development in the municipality.

The visit was to also enable the High Commissioner to ascertain the business opportunities in the municipality, and engage with various stakeholders on ways to tap into them for the mutual benefit to Ghana and India, and improve the livelihood of Ghanaians in particular.

He asked companies to tap into opportunities in Ghana's mining sector, instead of buying gold from abroad.

Mr Adansi-Bonah asked multinational mining companies to add more value to raw materials, to contribute to the realisation of the government's industrialisation drive.

"We need investors to come rub shoulders with AGA so if you are here for business and build strong synergy then let your people come to invest in Obuasi," Mr Adansi-Bonah said.

Mr Rajaram said that he had realised the business opportunities in Obuasi, and would have discussion with the assemblies to explore and tap into them.

He said that the High Commission would collaborate with the Obuasi Rotary Club to provide support for the municipality, adding "the government of India is committed to creating strong bond with Ghana to help make impact in the lives of Ghanaians with developmental assistance."

Mr Rajaram gave the assurance that he would encourage businesses from India, particularly Small and Medium Scale entrepreneurs, with 'strong' technology background to come take advantage of business opportunities in the municipality.

