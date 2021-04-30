Ghana: Absa Bank Ghana Engages Startups On Customer Service Strategies

Absa Bank Ghana has engaged about 70 Ghanaian-owned startup businesses on how to grow their business by providing solution-oriented services to customers.

Participating startups were educated on how important customers are in the business growth value chain hence the need to build trust with them.

Making a presentation at the Absa StartUp training virtual session, the Chief Customer Officer at Absa Bank Ghana, Mrs Evelyn Acquah noted the need for startups to build the trust of customers by being a solutions provider to attract customers and grow the business.

"It is in your interest to position your business as a solutions provider with an in-depth understanding of the needs of customers. This builds customers' trust which contributes to the overall growth of the business," Mrs Acquah told the participants.

According to Mrs Acquah, customer trust was built by delivering on promises, providing reassurances, being transparent and offering proactive service with consistency.

Highlighting on some customer retention strategies, Mrs Acquah mentioned that startups should adopt excellent service skills, create a customer community around the brand and be personal in delivering quality service.

"Customer retention strategies enable startups to provide as well as extract more value from existing customer base. You want to ensure the customers you worked so hard to acquire stay with you, get value from your products and have a great customer experience," she said.

She said "Businesses that understand the importance of effective retention marketing, consciously invest in customer retention plans because they see it as the biggest revenue driver".

The Absa StartUp Training forms part of activities under the Absa StartUp Banking created to help Ghanaian startups to grow and thrive.

The Absa StartUp Banking is available across the bank's branches and it provides free banking services to start-up businesses with other benefits such as opportunity to tap into Market Access, Business Mentorship and market Visibility.