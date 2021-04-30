Egypt: President Sisi Signs Law to Toughen Penalty for Female Genital Mutilation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi signed Law no 10 of 2021 to introduce amendments to several provisions of the Penal Code to toughen penalty for Female genital mutilation (FGM).

The amendment stipulates that whoever performs FMG involving the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or causing injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than five years.

But if the act results in death, the penalty will be temporary hard labor for a period of no less than ten years as per the new amendment.

Imprisonment shall be the penalty inflicted on whoever asks for FGM and has been circumcised upon his request

Also, imprisonment shall be imposed on whoever induces, promotes, favors or facilitates the exercise of the crime of FGM, even if his act has no effect.

The law was published in the official gazette out Friday.