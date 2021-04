Twenty-six container and cargo ships have arrived at Damietta Port over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the Damietta Port Authority said the total trade volume of exported goods handled at the port reached 28,715 tons.

The total trade volume of imported goods was 52,191 tons, it added.

Also, 141,494 tons of grains are in the silos of the port, while wheat reserves in private warehouses reached 99,030 tons, the statement said.