Egypt: Al Azhar Grand Imam Greets Egyptian Workers On Labor Day

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb extended his greetings to Egyptian workers on the Labor Day, which is marked with a public holiday on Saturday, May 1.

In a statement on Friday, Tayyeb said hardworking is the main pillar for the progress of nations and peoples. It also keeps abreast of the comprehensive development that the world is now witnessing, he added.

He also lauded the heroic role played by mediacl crews, doctors and workers to protect homeland and curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.