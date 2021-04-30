Egypt: Sisi Signs Law Amending Restructuring, Preventive Reconciliation & Bankruptcy Law

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi signed Law no 11 of 2021 to introduce amendments to some provisions of law regulating the restructuring, preventive reconciliation and bankruptcy in Egypt.
The law was published in the official gazette out Friday.
