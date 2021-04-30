Egypt: Sisi Signs Law Amending Restructuring, Preventive Reconciliation & Bankruptcy Law

30 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi signed Law no 11 of 2021 to introduce amendments to some provisions of law regulating the restructuring, preventive reconciliation and bankruptcy in Egypt.

The law was published in the official gazette out Friday.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.