Nigeria: Masari's Wife Urges Govt, States to End Malnutrition

30 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

The wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Hadiza Bello Masari, has urged the federal and state governments to end the scourge of malnutrition among children by committing more funds for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition in the country.

Massari added that all the polices and operational plans enacted by both federal and state governments to tackle malnutrition should be operationalised and implemented at all levels in order to end the age-long predicament.

The governor's wife made the call at a press conference she termed "Severe Acute Malnutrition: We only Have Today to Secure Our Tomorrow," that was held at the Katsina Local Government Service Commission yesterday.

According to her, growing number of Nigerian children are dying of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and there is urgent need to procure nutrition commodities such as Ready-to-Use Therapeutic (RUTF) for their treatment.

She that all hands should be on deck to save about two million Nigerian children below the age of five years who are currently battling with severe acute malnutrition in different parts of the country.

She said: "It is because we have failed to handle nutrition issues at the very basic levels that we now have a growing number of children dying of severe acute malnutrition. So, there is need to procure nutrition commodities for their treatment.

"The government has demonstrated some degree of commitments in allocation of resources and enactments of policies as well as operational plans to address food and nutrition, there is, however, the need to ensure that these policies are operationalised and plans implemented at all levels.

"The government should also demonstrate more commitment and prioritise nutrition in areas of funding for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition at various levels."

The governor's wife admonished traditional and religious leaders to play their roles in averting malnutrition by encouraging practices that support women with sustainable means of livelihood and propel men to prioritise family nutrition as a means to economic growth.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Martha Koome Nominated as Kenya's First Woman Chief Justice
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.