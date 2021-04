Sudan: Africa Aware - Sudan's Economic Stabilization

interview

Interviews focus on Sudan's transition and its priorities for the economy and international support.

In this episode of Africa Aware, Dame Rosalind Marsden discusses the state of Sudan's transition, while Dr Adam Elhiraika speaks about the country's economic reform priorities and international support.

Yusuf Hassan

Parliamentary, Media and Outreach Officer, Africa Programme

Dame Rosalind Marsden

Associate Fellow, Africa Programme

Dr Adam Elhiraika

Director, Macroeconomic Policy Division, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa