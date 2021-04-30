South Africa: Urban Dairy's Mooberry Butter Rises to the Top

analysis

It's accepted that Brittany produces the world's greatest butter. In South Africa we have Mooberry. And it's produced in urban Jozi.

The writer supports Nosh Food Rescue, an NGO that helps Jozi feeding schemes with food "rescued" from the food chain. Please support them here.

The test is a slice of slightly charred, cooling toast, sourdough if you have it, the best homemade bitter marmalade slathered on, over a generous spreading of butter. The taste of the butter stands out intensely.

If it is very good butter it will seem rich and ever so slightly sour, be utterly delicious. You'll help yourself to another slice just the same as the last and your memories or imagination will drift over soft, herby meadows of long-lashed, gentle cows, time slowed to the almost standstill of the sun.

If the butter passes that test, it's probably 100% made with really pure cream and with no preservatives, no additives, from cows that have no growth hormones, stimulants or other chemical stuff like routine antibiotics pumped into them, that graze natural GMO-free pastures that also receive no chemicals. It's very rare butter. It could well be that of Mooberry, the prime choice of many Jozi...