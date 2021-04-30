Namibia: Editors Say Presidency Wavers On Freedom of Speech

The Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN) says president Hage Geingob and his spokesperson Alfredo Hengari seem not to appreciate freedom of speech exercised by the media.

EFN chairperson Frank Steffen said this in a statement issued on Thursday in response to a statement which Hengari, State House press secretary, released on Wednesday.

In his statement, Hengari bashed the media on its coverage of a visit by Geingob to the Zambezi region this week and charged that the privately owned media publish front-page articles which do not contribute to nation-building.

According to Steffen, Geingob and his press secretary have the right to react to media reports, but it seems that the same freedom of speech they exercise is something not appreciated by his office when the media exercises it.

Steffen said it is an editor's choice to decide what is featured on the front page of a newspaper.

"Whether something should have been reported on or not is a matter of choice at the discretion of the individual teams that serve their readerships and certainly not by extension the government of the day nor any other institutions which try to force content in a newspaper," Steffen said.

He also said the tone and choice of words used in Hengari's statement seemed to border on media bashing at a time when Namibia is preparing to host the 2021 World Press Freedom Day global conference.

"It seems as though the spokesperson is irked by the fact that the media organisation Reporters without Borders has in fact dropped Namibia by one spot from place 23 to 24 and among others made this specific remark: 'Verbal attacks against journalists are not uncommon in Namibia and, in 2020, some journalists objected to the verbal attacks they were receiving from the president's spokesperson'," Steffen stated.

He added that it would be a sad day for Namibia and its media outlets when the head of the state only supports the idea of press freedom subject to the media doing as they are told or supporting everything the government says or does.