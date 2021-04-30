Namibia: Nursing Dream Back On Track

A WOMAN living with dwarfism, who was dismissed from a training institute after being told she is too short to study nursing, has been readmitted following a public outcry.

The director of I-Care Health Training Institute, Johannes George, confirmed that Johanna Guashomeya (27) has returned to the institute to continue her studies, but declined to comment further.

A representative of the directorate of disability affairs in the Office of the President in the Oshana region, Joas Ekandjo, said his office launched an investigation into the institute's alleged discrimination against students living with disabilities after learning of Guashomeya's plight.

The Namibian published Guashomeya's story recently after she was informed by the institute she was "a small person" and would therefore be a safety risk to patients.

The institute also claimed they sent Guashomeya for psychiatric evaluation, which found she suffered from schizophrenia.

Guashomeya was in her second year of pursuing a nursing certificate and doing her practical training at a clinic at Ondangwa when she was forced to discontinue her studies earlier this month.

LACK OF UNDERSTANDING

Ekandjo says the institution has allegedly been discriminating against students with disabilities due to a lack of knowledge on the Disability Act and government policies regarding the issue.

"After thorough investigation into this matter, we discovered a similar incident of another woman with disability who has been expelled. These two women have been traumatised by the institution's harsh treatment and will need counselling," Ekandjo said.

The institute allegedly turned away a first-year student with a disability at its Ondangwa campus.

This student has also been readmitted to the institute last Wednesday after the Student Union of Namibia (SUN) and Ekandjo's office intervened.

"We contacted the institution's management and had intense meetings with them. What transpired is that the institution lacked understanding on disability policies. In fact, they were not even aware of the disability policies in place, which is shocking to hear of a health institution," Ekandjo said.

"They have promised to improve by making the institution user friendly for students with disabilities. We also plan to work with them by raising awareness on people living with disabilities, and also educating the staff on disability policies," he said.

Ekandjo said a final report on an investigation of the institution will be forwarded to the Directorate of Disability Affairs in the Office of the President in Windhoek.

Meanwhile, the student union said it engaged the management of the I-Care Health Institution last Tuesday regarding Guashomeya's dismissal.

It was then agreed to re-admit her.

Geraldine Maasdorp, SUN's chief education officer, said the union strongly condemned Guashomeya's "inhumane" treatment.

"The dismissal of Guashomeya contravenes the Namibian Constitution. We have amicably agreed with the I-Care Institute to retain Guashomeya," she said.

George declined to comment on the meetings with the student union and Ekandjo.

Following her readmission, Guashomeya on Tuesday told The Namibian she is optimistic about her future and plans to utilise the opportunity by taking her studies seriously and not allowing any kind of discrimination to intimidate her.

She says no form of discrimination will deter her from chasing her dreams.

"I'm so happy to be back at school and I have even started with my practicals, already.

"I was informed by the institution I can finally go back to school, because the matter was reported to the Office of the Presidency, and an investigation has been launched," Guashomeya said.

She thanked The Namibian for publishing her plight.

"If it was not for The Namibian, I would be home lazing around with nothing to do. I'm truly grateful," she said.