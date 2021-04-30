Namibia: Oshikoto Rural Communities Given Piglets, Chickens and Eggs

THE Okashana Rural Development Centre (ORDC) in Oshikoto region distributed 26 piglets to 13 people for breeding as part of its piggery programme. (July - December 2020).

According to the centre control administrative officer Naftal Nakashwa, the piglets were distributed to people of Onyaanya, Omuthiya and Nehale lya Mpingana constituencies.

According to a report on activities of the centre, 10 piglets were given to Onyaanya constituency, Omuthiya received 14 while Nehale lya Mpingana got two piglets with each beneficiary received two pigs.

Nakashwa said once the piglets multiply, beneficiaries will return a certain number to the centre to be given to other people in the region.

According to the report, the centre also distributed 90 eggs each to 10 beneficiaries to start small enterprises.

The centre has three strategic focal areas - community outreach and marketing, which supports community-based organisations; appropriate technology which deals with manufacturing of appropriate agricultural tools and the hospitality sector to provide accommodation and conferencing facilities.

Under its poultry revolving programme, the centre distributed 227 chickens to 18 beneficiaries in three constituencies last year.

ORDC is one of the three rural development centres operating under the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

Its mission is to capacitate rural communities in Oshikoto region to improve their living standards and quality of life by improving their access to services and the use of appropriate technology.