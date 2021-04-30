Zimbabwe: Cimas Partners Business Organisations to Procure Covid-19 Vaccines.

Leading medical aid society- Cimas Medical Aid Society, has partnered with business management organisations to procure Sinovac Covide-19 vaccines for their members.

These business management organisations include the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Business Fighting Covid, Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), Horticultural Development Council, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Bankers' Association of Zimbabwe, Association of Trust Schools, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

The vaccine was procured through the government of Zimbabwe, with Cimas and the business management organisations footing the bill for the costs involved.

"We have partnered with like-minded business management organisations to fulfil our mandate, which is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. Offering free and accessible Covid-19 vaccines to our members is one such drive to ensure our members are protected from dire effects of the pandemic," Cimas Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu.

Vaccination has already started at Cimas' and approved participating organisations' vaccination centres across the country, with more centres due to open once the vaccines have been delivered in those districts.

"The Covid-19 vaccine partnership will see Cimas members and those of its business management partners accessing the Sinovac vaccine for free at Cimas' and other approved facilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As an organisation, we are aware of the challenges that have been associated with the Covid-19 vaccine uptake. We believe vaccination is the way to go to fight this Covid-19 war. For this reason, we have been busy with public service announcements and infomercials on radio and social media correcting misinformation, demystifying myths and misconceptions about the vaccine and informing the public about the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine," Ndlovu said.

"We continue to advise members, and the public, who may be sceptical about the availed vaccines, that with the supply of vaccines currently strained, the best vaccine is the one on your arm. All vaccines have been proved to significantly reduce mortality and need for critical care" he added.

"In continuous pursuit of our purpose, we have been working tirelessly to invest in the health and wellness of the communities we serve.

"We have been doing this by coming up with innovative health and medical care solutions that always exceed our customer expectations and investing in health infrastructure such as primary care clinics, emergency evacuation, diagnostic services, among others. Given the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe and the world at large, we have seen it fit to also invest in vaccines.