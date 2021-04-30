Zimbabwe: Cimas Partners Business Organisations to Procure Covid-19 Vaccines.

30 April 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Leading medical aid society- Cimas Medical Aid Society, has partnered with business management organisations to procure Sinovac Covide-19 vaccines for their members.

These business management organisations include the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Business Fighting Covid, Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), Horticultural Development Council, Insurance Council of Zimbabwe, Bankers' Association of Zimbabwe, Association of Trust Schools, Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

The vaccine was procured through the government of Zimbabwe, with Cimas and the business management organisations footing the bill for the costs involved.

"We have partnered with like-minded business management organisations to fulfil our mandate, which is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. Offering free and accessible Covid-19 vaccines to our members is one such drive to ensure our members are protected from dire effects of the pandemic," Cimas Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu.

Vaccination has already started at Cimas' and approved participating organisations' vaccination centres across the country, with more centres due to open once the vaccines have been delivered in those districts.

"The Covid-19 vaccine partnership will see Cimas members and those of its business management partners accessing the Sinovac vaccine for free at Cimas' and other approved facilities.

"As an organisation, we are aware of the challenges that have been associated with the Covid-19 vaccine uptake. We believe vaccination is the way to go to fight this Covid-19 war. For this reason, we have been busy with public service announcements and infomercials on radio and social media correcting misinformation, demystifying myths and misconceptions about the vaccine and informing the public about the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine," Ndlovu said.

"We continue to advise members, and the public, who may be sceptical about the availed vaccines, that with the supply of vaccines currently strained, the best vaccine is the one on your arm. All vaccines have been proved to significantly reduce mortality and need for critical care" he added.

"In continuous pursuit of our purpose, we have been working tirelessly to invest in the health and wellness of the communities we serve.

"We have been doing this by coming up with innovative health and medical care solutions that always exceed our customer expectations and investing in health infrastructure such as primary care clinics, emergency evacuation, diagnostic services, among others. Given the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe and the world at large, we have seen it fit to also invest in vaccines.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dubai, London An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.