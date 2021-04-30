Kenya: Olunga and Al Duhail in Do-or-Die Asian Champions League Tie

Al Duhail coach Sabri Lamouchi has warned his charges to focus on their do-or-die Group "C" match against hosts Al Ahli Saudi in the 2021 Asian Champions League (West Region) on Friday.

Al Duhail occupy second place on eight points, behind leaders Esteghlal (Iran) and ahead of Al Ahli Saudi on goal difference.

The Qatari giants dropped points in their 1-1 draw against Al Ahli Saudi on April 18 and 2-1 loss at the hands of Iraq's Al Shorta (April 27) in injury time.

Lamouchi has described the return fixture against Al Ahli Saudi as the big battle.

In a press conference held on Thursday evening at King Abdullah Sports City, the Frenchman said: "One final match awaits us in which we need to achieve a victory in order to proceed to the next round. It will be a major battle. We must be fully focused on the field in order to achieve the desired result."

"The match will not be easy either for us or for Al Ahli Saudi because both of us have no option, but achieve victory," he added.

Lamouchi noted that Al Duhail's recent defeat against Al Shorta was not due to pressure, but "because of the lack of focus on the field".

"It was our first loss and before that we played big matches and achieved good results that put us at the top of the group. Now, we do not have many options, but only one option: to win. We are known for achieving victory and in matches like these, everyone knows that whoever commits mistakes pays the price."

"We have to find the perfect squad in the absence of Medhi Benatia (he was red carded against Al Shorta) and Abdullah Al-Ahraq. But, I have complete confidence in the capabilities of all the team's players and I also trust their clear desire to win without considering the outcome of the match between Esteghlal and Al Shorta."

Kenyan star striker Michael Olunga is among the players Lamouchi will bank on in search of the crucial win. The 27-year-old has scored in every match Al Duhail has played in Jeddah.

He tops the Champions League scorers chart after finding the back of the net eight times.

Additional reporting by Al Duhail