South Africa: KZN Govt Helps to Bring Lindani Myeni's Remains Home

30 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala, says the Provincial Cabinet is providing support during the repatriation of former rugby player, Lindani Myeni.

Myeni, from Esikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was fatally shot during an altercation with Honolulu police officers outside his residence in Nuuanu, Hawaii, two weeks ago.

Members of the Executive Council (MECs) have been deployed to support the family and facilitate the arrival of Myeni's mortal remains from Johannesburg, after which they will be transported to his home in Esikhaleni.

The MECs include Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela, Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Ntuthuko Sibiya, and KZN Director-General Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize.

Myeni's remains are expected to arrive at OR Tambo Airport on Friday morning.

"The body will be released to the family on Saturday. A short prayer service will then be held by the receiving committee and the family. The body will then be transported to KwaZulu-Natal," Zikalala said.

He said more details on Myeni's funeral and memorial service will be released in due course.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

