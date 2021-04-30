Uganda: UBC Journalist, Robert Kagolo Shot Dead

30 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ritah Kemigisa and Benson Tumusiime

Police have started investigating the murder by shooting of Robert Kagolo, a UBC journalist which occurred last night at around 8pm at Bugembejembe village, Wakiso District.

The Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says it is alleged, that, while Kagolo was returning from the village after his brother's burial, he hurriedly entered the late's home which was being guarded by LDU personnel after he suspected that some people were following him and he knocked the gate with his motor vehicle while gaining entrance .

Owoyesigyire says a disagreement ensued between the LDU personnel the deceased, adding that police are now studying circumstances that led to the shooting.

He says Kagolo was first rushed to St Joseph Hospital Wakiso where he succumbed to the injuries and his body is yet to be taken to the city mortuary.

Owoyesigyire says the shooter identified as Mamuli Rashid and his colleague have been arrested.

The deceased was the head of production at Star Radio under Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC). He is also a former president of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA), an umbrella body formed in 1963 that brings together all Ugandan journalists.

