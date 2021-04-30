Uganda: Sand Cranes Handed Stiff Afcon Group

30 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Bbosa

The beach soccer national team - the Sand Cranes - joy of storming the first ever Afcon tourney has been met with a daunting group draw.

The Sand Cranes have been pitted against hosts Senegal,DR Congo and neighbors Tanzania in group A

Group B is equally complex with Seychelles, Egypt Morocco and Mozambique.

Next month's tourney in Dakar will see Uganda commence her maiden journey with Tanzania before playing Senegal and Congo last.

Sand Cranes coach Salim Muwonge acknowledged the tricky nature of the group but remained optimistic of a decent outing.

"We have a tough draw but we know how we shall handle the matches. Senegal is very tough and playing at home. Tanzania are our neighbours and we have played them many times. Congo is new to us. We know little about them," Muwonge told Daily Monitor after yesterday's draws in Senegal.

He added; "My players will be ready for the tournament and we shall carry out a lot of technical analysis on them before we travel to Senegal. We shall surprise teams during the tournament."

On a third attempt, Uganda made the cut after would-be opponents Ghana threw in the towel citing Covid19 challenges.

2021 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS

GROUP A: Senegal, DR Congo, Tanzania, Uganda

GROUP B: Egypt, Mozambique, Morocco, Seychelles

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens of Namibian Doctors Implicated in Medical Aid Scheme Fraud
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.