Kenya: Special Team Formed to Investigate Disappearance, Deaths of 'Kitengela Quartet'

The government has formed a special team to investigate the mysterious disappearance and deaths of four men in Kitengela.

The Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said on Friday that the team of detectives from the the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's homicide department have one month to submit a report.

The four friends, Elijah Obuong, Jack Anyango, Benjamin Imbai and Brian Oduor vanished into thin air on April 19 after a lunch of nyama choma and drinks in Kitengela.

On Thursday relatives positively identified the bodies of Obuong and Imbai. A third body found near Obuong's body in Murang'a is yet to be identified. And the fourth one is yet to be found.

Their car, a white Toyota Mark X, was found abandoned at a parking lot about 500 metres from the club the following day.

A detective privy to the investigations said the four were on the police radar, adding that three other gang members "disappeared" last year under similar circumstances.

"The four are suspected to belong to a seven-member gang linked to motor vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Three of their colleagues went missing last year. It's a high voltage case," said the detective.