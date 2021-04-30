South Africa: Presidential Youth Employment Initiative Comes to an End

30 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said the initial duration of the programme, which started in December 2020, was four months but this was extended by one month until the end of April 2021.

"The Basic Education sector created employment opportunities for more than 320 000 education and general education assistants who were placed in schools around the country.

"The contracts will not be extended but instead, discussions are underway to review and repackage the initiative with a proposed second phase to commence later this year. An announcement will be made once all the details have been finalised," said the DBE.

The department is also aware that some provinces, like Limpopo, have published recruitment adverts for education assistants.

It said that provincial initiatives such as the ones in Gauteng and Limpopo are not linked to the national Presidential Youth Employment Initiative commonly known as the Basic Education Employment Initiative.

"In the first phase, more than 27 600 School Governing Body (SGB) funded posts in public and post at government subsidised independent schools, were saved because of the funding provided to assist these schools," the department said.

"These posts came under threat due to schools experiencing financial distress, as a result of parents not being able to pay school fees, because of the economic devastation of COVID-19.

"The programme used the direct public investment to create employment opportunities and to provide support to workers negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said.

The initiative was funded to the tune of R7 billion, of which R6 998 billion was distributed to provinces as an equitable share.

A large portion of this, which is R 4.47 billion was targeted towards providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Of the R4.47 billion, one percent was allocated towards training and another one percent towards the Unemployment Insurance Fund for each youth employed in the programme.

More than 868 000 applications were received from young people when the initiative was started. Of the more than 320 000 successful candidates 67% were education assistants and 33% were general school assistants.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens of Namibian Doctors Implicated in Medical Aid Scheme Fraud
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.