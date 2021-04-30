South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Cogta Chairperson Extends Condolences to Zulu Nation On Passing of Queen Dlamini Zulu

30 April 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Ms Faith Muthambi, has noted with deep sadness the passing yesterday of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the regent of the Zulu nation.

Her Majesty Queen Dlamini Zulu was appointed as regent on 31 March 2021 after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu on 12 March 2021. Her passing takes place a few weeks after the mourning journey of the Zulu nation after the passing of their King Zwelithini ka Bekuzulu.

Ms Muthambi said: "We extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the royal family, relatives and the entire Zulu nation on this terrible loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Dozens of Namibian Doctors Implicated in Medical Aid Scheme Fraud
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.