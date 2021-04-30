South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Cogta Chairperson Extends Condolences to Zulu Nation On Passing of Queen Dlamini Zulu

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Ms Faith Muthambi, has noted with deep sadness the passing yesterday of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the regent of the Zulu nation.

Her Majesty Queen Dlamini Zulu was appointed as regent on 31 March 2021 after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu on 12 March 2021. Her passing takes place a few weeks after the mourning journey of the Zulu nation after the passing of their King Zwelithini ka Bekuzulu.

Ms Muthambi said: "We extend our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the royal family, relatives and the entire Zulu nation on this terrible loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace."