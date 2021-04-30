South Africa: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma On the Passing of Queen Mantfombi Dlamimi-Zulu

press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma sadly learned of the untimely passing of Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation. The Regent's passing on Thursday, 29 April 2021, closely following that of King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.

We extend our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the Zulu nation on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

She was bestowed an important task to lead the Zulu nation through this difficult time. Her untimely passing has definitely left us poorer, owing to an important role and task that was before her.

No words can express our deep shock, as we were looking to work with Her Majesty and her leadership in deepening the country's development efforts and heightening nation-building and social cohesion.

Our hearts are with the royal family, amazinyane esilo, the Zulu nation, and South Africa as a whole.

May Her Majesty's soul Rest In Peace.

"Phumula ngokuthula Ndlovukazi!