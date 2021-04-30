Africa: Beach Soccer AFCON - Mozambique Wants to Show Real Value

30 April 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique will make their debut to the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal 2021 when they face Egypt, Morocco and Seychelles in Group B next May, after the final tournament draw was done on Thursday (29 April 2021).

Reacting to this Thursday's draw, national team coach Abineiro Ussaca recognizes the high level of opponents but promised to have a team that will fight as far as it can.

"Some people think it is a death group but for me, each team wants to fight to reach the final, said Ussaca.

"Next week we are going to Portugal, where we will prepare well so that in Senegal, we are going to show our real value and individual and collective capabilities," he added.

In Portugal, Mozambique will have a 12-day camp where they will face some strong teams in a friendly tournament.

