Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - New Local Case Detected

30 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one local case of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours.

The person, currently in quarantine, was tested negative on admission. She was identified through a Contact Tracing exercise following the reactivation of the Tyack case.

494 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

419 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

121 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 68.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.

