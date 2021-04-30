Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - New Local Case Detected

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one local case of COVID-19 for the last 24 hours.
The person, currently in quarantine, was tested negative on admission. She was identified through a Contact Tracing exercise following the reactivation of the Tyack case.
494 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
419 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.
121 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 68.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.