Namibia: From Football Superstar to Fitter and Farmer

Former Black Africa midfield maestro Lucky Thindwa Bostander is considered by many as Namibia's most talented midfielder of his generation.

It was a marvel to watch the gifted star dictating the pace of the match from the Lively Lions engine room as he unlocked the opposition defences with his defence-splitting passes.

As much as he was an excellent distributor of the ball with his feet, the former Young Beauties star was also an exceptional header of the ball.

"I am grateful to the Almighty Father that I ended up playing for a powerhouse club like Black Africa. We were always among the cup and league winners, and we always had this urge to win every new cup competition. This young boy from Keetmanshoop playing for the mighty BA was already self-motivated," Bostander says.

He says roughing up the opposition players was a team strategy.

"I was instructed by the coach that I should neutralise the troublesome players by means of roughing them up and to intimidate them throughout the match. But in most cases I would achieve my goal very early and I would be allowed to play my normal game.

"That was the part I enjoyed the most, to take control of the midfield and pass the ball around a little," he says.

Bostander played with naturally gifted attacking players like ex-Brave Warriors coach Rusten Sukile Mogane and Bonny Kandas Paulino in the Lively Lions engine room, while the mercurial Carpio Kavendjii was good at breaking up the opposition attacks.

Upfront the likes of Smithley 'Chacklas' Engelbrecht, Mike 'Barnes' Petersen, Lucky 'Bazooka' Richter and the free-scoring David 'Fellah' Snewe benefited immensely from his through balls.

Bostander says he was lucky Snewe was in his team, because of the havoc he caused in the opposition defences.

Ironically, the gifted midfielder supported Black Africa's bitter rivals Orlando Pirates growing up.

However, Bostander was convinced by his former teammate at Young Beauties, Pius Kasera, and the late Wakka Afrikaner to join the black and red Gemengde location outfit instead.

Bostander was regular on the pre-independence national squads that competed in Currie Cup tournaments in South Africa, and he also tasted continental football when BA engaged Angolan giants Pedro Atletico in two-legged preliminary round fixtures.

The Katutura giants won the second-leg 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek, but the damage was already done in Luanda, who was backed up by a partisan crowd of over 50 000, and in the process secured the visitors a comfortable aggregate win.

HOME AND WORK

Bostander is married to wife Katrina, and their 29-year-old marriage is blessed with two children aged 10 and 16.

The retired midfield maestro has seven children from previous relationships.

Bostander has been employed by Namdeb as a fitter for the last 29 years, and lives with his family at Oranjemund.

He will retire later this year.

"It is my duty to fix the conveyor belts carrying the ore from the mine when they tear apart. I am also required to inspect the belt and the pulleys on which the belts are running and fix them if necessary, " he says.

He says the days of hanging out with the boys are over, because his life now consists of work and home, adding he spends a lot of time with his family.

Bostander has a farm, but says he has not given it his full attention.

"I trusted people with my animals and they repaid my trust in a very bad way, which requires me to start from scratch now. I still have a few animals left and now that I am going to retire I will have more time to attend to my farm. I am going to give it my all," he says.

LOOKING BACK

"I have played football in stadiums that my friends back home could only dream about. I've rubbed shoulders with some of the finest football players this country has produced . . . I am looking back very proudly," he says.

Bostander was hailed by many as the most complete midfielder of his generation and, according to himself, it required an almost perfect display to be a consistent performer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For me football was a way of entertaining myself. I loved the feel of the ball at my feet . . . I was not a fancy player who loved dribbling and doing tricks, but I had my moments," he says.

He says he's happy with the way his life has turned out, because he is more settled now, married to his childhood girlfriend, has lovely children and has invested in a farm.

Bostander is still involved with football, although on a social level.

"We have a team called Black Pirates, which is made up of supporters and former players of Black Africa and Orlando Pirates. We frequently play social matches and I have a few moments on the pitch. I am not that sharp any more, but neither are the other players," he says.

Bostander advises young, aspiring players to take their soccer careers seriously.

"Football can open doors for you, and you may end up in the top leagues on the continent or overseas. However, success only comes if you are serious. Train regularly and do what the coach expects of you," he says, adding he got a good job because of his football prowess.