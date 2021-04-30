Namibia: Walvis Killer Gets 30-Year Jail Term

A former fisherman who in the words of a High Court judge committed a monstrous murder when he killed his girlfriend at Walvis Bay nearly two years ago was sent to prison for 30 years yesterday.

The barbaric way in which Phillipus Hafeni Haihambo (56) stabbed his girlfriend, Otiilie Hanghuwo, to death at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, on 1 September 2019 was unthinkable, judge Orben Sibeya commented during Haihambo's sentencing in the Windhoek High Court.

"This court is at a loss for words to express the condemnation that the actions of the accused deserve," Sibeya said. "No words can satisfactorily explain the gruesomeness of the attack on the deceased. It is evil, to say the least."

Hanghuwo (36) died as a result of multiple stab injuries. She had been stabbed in her back and neck.

Sibeya recounted that eyewitnesses told the court they saw Hanghuwo running from the shack in which she and Haihambo were living, with a knife stuck in her back.

That was after she had been heard calling out, "Tate Hafeni, you are killing me".

The witnesses saw Haihambo running after Hanghuwo and tripping her up when she reached a neighbour's shack.

She fell and then crawled into the neighbour's shack, and Haihambo followed her, grabbed her, put her between his legs and while standing over her stabbed her twice or three times in the neck, the court was told.

When she screamed "you are killing me", he responded: "Yes, I am killing you."

Haihambo then stabbed her again and turned to leave, but when he saw her moving and she again said "you are killing me", he returned to her, grabbed her hair and again stabbed her in the neck.

He court also heard that Haihambo suspected Hanghuwo, with whom he had been in a relationship for nine years, had been unfaithful to him.

Haihambo chased after a woman who was fleeing from him like a predator pursuing prey, Sibeya remarked. Unlike a predator in nature, though, he had no reason to savagely pursue and attack Hanghuwo, the judge also said.

He further commented that Haihambo's actions were "monstrous" and the deeds of "a stone-hearted criminal", and that he did not show any remorse during his trial, but persisted with a fabricated version that Hanghuwo injured herself.

Haihambo, who was previously employed as a fisherman at Walvis Bay, and Hanghuwo were the parents of a son who is now four years old and living with his maternal grandmother in the Ohangwena region, the court was informed.

The gruesomeness of the murder and the interests of society call for a lengthy term of imprisonment, Sibeya said before he announced to Haihambo - a first-time offender - he was sentenced to a jail term of 30 years.

Defence lawyer Immanuel Uariua represented Haihambo during the last part of his trial. State advocate Ian Mulamani prosecuted.