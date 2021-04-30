Namibia: 'Unstable' Stadium Worries Amupanda

CITY OF WINDHOEK mayor Job Amupanda says he is "uncomfortable" with the continued use of the "unstable" Sam Nujoma Stadium.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) blacklisted the facility last week, saying structural shortcomings made it unfit to host international football matches.

However, domestic football matches are still held at the rickety structure, raising fears that a calamity is not far off.

Caf's declaration rendered the country's national teams homeless as the 10 000-seater Sam Nujoma Stadium was the only facility provisionally cleared to host international matches in the country.

This means Namibia will have to play its home matches abroad until such time they have a venue that satisfies Fifa's standards.

Staging matches on foreign soil is near impossible for the cash-strapped Namibia Football Association (NFA), which was fined US$6 000 (about N$85 500) for staging the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea at the prohibited arena last month.

The City of Windhoek is looking at refurbishing the stadium, Amupanda said when inspecting the worn venue on Thursday.

"If the stadium is unstable as you say, then I'm not comfortable that we keep it open. If it can't host international matches, then it is also not of good standard for our local games," he said.

"If something bad happens, we will all be liable as this stadium belongs to us. We must attend to it."

In the meantime, Amupanda said the municipality will look for alternative venues to accommodate club matches.

Apart from football matches and training, the stadium is overloaded with activities - starting from 07h00 until 22h00 daily - such as hosting private functions, political rallies and music shows.

That load has taken its toll on the synthetic turf, which has reached a point where it poses a hazard to players.

"We must identify five stadiums that the clubs can make use of. We need to ease the burden on this stadium, because even if we upgrade it, the load will be too much, and we'll be in the same situation a few years from now," said Amupanda.

The council will hold urgent talks with the government, the NFA and other stakeholders over the renovation of the facility.

The most pressing changes needed at Sam Nujoma Stadium are fixed seats on all stands, a new playing surface with a drainage system, reinforcing the unsteady double-story main stand; as well as extending and upgrading the VIP perimeter to improve security.

"We must be clear that, while we respect standards and best practices, we are not doing this for Fifa. It's not about Fifa or NFA. We are doing it for us," Amupanda said.

The city will compile a feasibility report on the status of the stadium before the project can commence.

No time frame or costs for the envisaged renovation were shared with the media yesterday.

But, given the limitation of resources, it is unlikely that the stadium would be sufficiently upgraded by the time the Brave Warriors' upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers are to be played.

The Brave Warriors will host Congo between 5 and 8 June, before visiting Togo between 11 and 15 June.

The Warriors will visit Senegal between 1 and 4 September, before hosting the reverse fixture between 5 and 9 September.

Namibia will then travel to Congo (Brazzaville) between 6 and 9 October, and play host to Togo on 11 and 12 October.