Ethiopia: Qatar's Al Mondial Company to Invest in Ethiopia

30 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Qatar's leading biscuit manufacturer, Al Mondial Company, expressed interest to invest in Ethiopia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ethiopian Embassy in Qatar hosted a webinar briefing on investment opportunities in Ethiopia between various government sectors and the management of Al Mondial company.

Al Mondial Company is Qatar's number one biscuit factory, known for its first-rate biscuits, wafers and candy products.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Qatar, Samia Zekaria affirmed that the embassy will provide necessary support to the company to explore the investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

The fast economic growth, presence of many industrial zones, attractive investment incentives and enabling environment as well as the presence of huge labor force are some of the investment opportunities that are briefed to the company management.

The company, on its part, led by the Owner and Managing Director of Al Mondial, Mahdi Al Dosseri, has expressed its great interest to engage in investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Representative from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Investment Commission, Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce, Industrial Parks Development Corporation and diplomats attended the webinar session.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Dozens of Namibian Doctors Implicated in Medical Aid Scheme Fraud

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.